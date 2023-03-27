INDIA

Will not ‘butter’ up people for votes, says Gadkari

NewsWire
0
0

Nagpur, March 27 IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his casual, candid, and blunt remarks which some times evoke controversies, on Monday emphatically declared that he was not ready to ‘butter up’ people for the sake of votes.

‘I stubbornly carry out many experiments, including biofuels and watershed conservation in the country. If people like these, it’s ok, otherwise don’t vote for me. I am not ready to apply more butter for the sake of popular politics,’ he said his address at the Dr Mohan Dharia Nation Building Award ceremony organised by a local NGO here.

Gadkari said there is a lot of scope for experimentation in areas such as water conservation, climate change and proper use of waste land, and work is being done diligently in those areas.

‘I do it with love,’ he said.

‘In the future, we have to work vigorously in this field, because it can change not only the economy of India but also the face of rural areas,’ he said, adding that a lot of work has been done in this regard so far.

The Union Minister also said that he has initiated several such works across the country.

‘If people like it, people will vote for me, otherwise they will reject me. I am not ready to put any more butter for sheer vote bank politics,’ he said, adding that if he is not suitable for the people with such works, ‘they can replace me with someone else’.

Gadkari, a former BJP national President, said that politics is not a money-making business, but also means social works, to solve national issues, and carry out developmental works. ‘Socio-economic transformation is the main goal of politics,’ he pointed out.

He also said that sustainable development is the key to success in the modern world.

‘Without an environment, the development will not sustain and in the modern world, development is equally important.’

20230327-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka girl gets father killed, alleges sexual harassment

    Elon Musk to expand 280-character limit, to allow longer videos on...

    Direct flights from Delhi to Shimla starts again

    Don’t worry, adhere to Covid protocol: TN Health Minister on rise...