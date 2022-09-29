INDIA

Will not contest Cong prez poll, Raj CM issue will be decided by Sonia: Gehlot

After over an hour-long meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her residence here, Ashok Gehlot said that he was not going to contest the Congress presidential poll and the issue of Rajasthan Chief Ministership will be decided by her.

He said, “In this environment I don’t want to contest and the issue of Chief Ministership will be decided by high command. Whether I remain the CM or not that will be decided by Madam… I am a loyal soldier of the Congress from Indiraji’s time, whatever happened in Jaipur I have expressed regret and sadness.”

Earlier, while entering Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath, Ashok Gehlot was seen carrying a set of papers. Written on one of the papers was, “Whatever has happened is sad and he is also hurt.”

The meeting came a day ahead of the last date of nomination for the Congress presidential poll. And, ahead of this meeting, Sonia Gandhi’s emissary Mukul Wasnik had met Gehlot.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will file nomination for the post of the party president for which election is scheduled to be held on October 17.

Sources close to Singh have said that the decision to contest the polls was his personal one, and none from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so.

Congress’ initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis.

