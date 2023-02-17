INDIA

Will not contest CWC polls: Tharoor reiterates

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Friday reiterated his decision of not contesting the Congress Working Committee (AWC) election.

This comes a day after the Thiruvananthapuram MP had ruled out contesting the Congress Working Committee election, if held.

“I have already said that I am not interested in an election again and hence contesting if an election to the CWC is held is ruled out,” Tharoor told the media on the sidelines of a function he inaugurated here.

Asked if he expects to be nominated, he said, “I am not expecting anything,” and when further asked, if an election to the CWC is needed, he replied, “There have always been two opinions on this issue and the Constitution is also clear on it,” said Tharoor.

But he said that the upcoming Assembly elections in several states are more important.

Later this month, the Congress will hold a plenary session in Jaipur wherein a new team of AICC office-bearers, led by president Malikarjuna Kharge, will be selected.

Though Tharoor unsuccessfully contested against Kharge, his stock outside the party leadership has increased hugely and in Kerala he appears to be one of the most popular leaders.

20230217-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greg Stewart moves to Mumbai City from Jamshedpur FC

    ‘Hindu religion most tolerant’: Delhi court grants bail to Alt News’...

    IMD issues orange alert for NW India over heatwave

    4 dead, 5 injured as truck rams into house