Since the time heavyweight BJP MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, Arjun Singh, returned to his old party Trinamool Congress on May 22 this year, there were speculations if his son Pawan Singh, currently a BJP legislator from Bhatpara Assembly seat in the same district, would follow suit.

After months of maintaining a low-key presence, Pawan Singh ultimately broke his silence and made it clear that he will not follow his father’s footsteps in going back to the ruling party.

“I and my father are two different individuals. He has made a decision of what he thought was right. Every individual has his or her own ideology and so do I. Since the beginning I had been saying that I stepped into politics to serve the people. The party where I am now has given me enough respect. I got elected on behalf of this party and people voted for me. If I am not honest to the party where I am now, what is the guarantee that I will be honest to another party which I will join?” Pawan Singh said.

Asked on why he had been maintaining a low key in the political affairs, Singh said that he had a specific assignment given to him on behalf of the party. “I do whatever I am asked by my party leadership,” he said.

Repeated attempts to contact Arjun Singh for his comments on this matter failed and his cell phone kept on ringing unanswered.

Pawan Singh became the BJP legislator from Bhatpara in a by-election after Arjun Singh vacated the chair after being elected as MP from Barrackpore. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Pawan Singh was re-elected from Bhatpara by a margin of 13,687 votes.

