Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that his government will not take any decision that hurts the sentiments of minorities.

He gave this assurance to a delegation of Muslim representatives who called on him over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he told them that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and no one knows its contents.

“This is your Government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it,” he said adding that only media is discussing these issues.

A false propaganda is going on the rights of the Muslim women, he said, suggesting that religious heads and elders should reject this effectively.

“Parents would never show partiality towards their children. We shall all make it clear that there is no compromise on the rights of the Muslim women. Think of the steps you would take if you were the Chief Minister and give me your suggestions,” he said.

“India is a country standing for unity in diversity with various religions, castes and groups following their different traditions and customs. Different Personal Law Boards are working based on their faiths and religious practices.

“If these practices are to be streamlined, that should be done through the Personal Law Boards since they have a fair idea and understanding about these practices and they can only avoid misinterpretation. If these are to be changed, the Supreme Court, the Law Commission, and the Central government should together discuss the issues with various Law Boards and work on the proposed changes. Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India which is guided by diversity,” he said.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, MLAs Abdul Hafeez Khan, Nawaz Basha, Shaik Mustafa, MLCs Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Ruhulla, Muslim religious heads and others were present.

