Canindia News

Will only pick projects that hit home for me: Bhumi Pednekar

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is proud of her work. She says she searches for extraordinary stories, and will constantly pick projects that hit home for her.

“I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices. Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society,” Bhumi said.

She added: “Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity.”

Bhumi has shown that she is not afraid to explore roles and diverse genres because she wants to start a positive conversation about being a woman in India.

She said: “I’m proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen.

“Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the filmmakers have decided that they could channelise these really special on-screen women characters through me.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

When Kartik Aaryan lost a Table Tennis match to his sister

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why 2020 is a lucky year for Chandan Roy Sanyal

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Supreme Court to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

All for a cause: Riteish Deshmukh gives up non-veg, black coffee & aerated drinks

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Shilpa Shetty’s son pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood for school project

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

TikTok star and social media influencer Prateek Khatri dies in car crash

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira turns tattoo artist

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Payal Ghosh meets MoS Home over Anurag Kashyap sexual assault case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

AC/DC to drop new album ‘Power Up’ on Nov 13

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More