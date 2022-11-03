There is no doubt that Ontario is in the midst of a housing crisis, but whether the new legislation proposed by the Doug Ford government is a blessing or a curse, depends on its implementation. While details are still sketchy and the ‘More Homes Built Faster Act’ has yet to be passed, the idea of ‘up to three residential units on land zoned for one home’ is both practical as well as scary.

Given that most municipalities in the GTA are running out of home building space, the logical solution would be to increase density in existing and future builds. And with a majority of millennials being priced out, what could be better than accommodating your children and their families on your current detached property, right? The convenience of multigenerational living, in separate spaces but within reach, seems like a win-win for all involved, no? Not so fast! Assuming that the legislation extends to existing properties, here also lies the greatest potential for disaster. Especially if municipal zoning laws are cast aside.

An example provided by the provincial government shows a basement apartment and garden or laneway house could be built on a property and rented out to tenants. The province says that duplexes and triplexes could also be built on single residential lots… regardless of municipal zoning laws!!! Moreover, as per the legislation, municipalities can’t set restrictions on unit sizes or require more than one parking space per unit. All these dispensations have the potential for a horror reality series.

Currently Toronto, for example, inspects the suitability of the property and defines the size of the garden or laneway house. These checks and balances are critical to the safety of the occupants and protecting neighbourhoods from unplanned urban sprawl. Stripping away municipal bylaws could mean legalizing large scale rooming houses that are health and safety risks.

It’s almost impossible for any property owner to ignore the earning potential of the Ford government’s new proposal. Vancouver, which has a pilot project permitting some property owners to build up to six units, estimates that land could almost double in value in this case. Rents are additional income. As a result, what is meant to be an affordable housing initiative, could so easily end up becoming a cash cow for property owners.

So, one hopes that Ford’s new housing legislation includes a detailed plan on how to deal with the ‘bad apples’ as our premier refers to them, for there will be many. Surely Ontario will tax the additional units! The levy will not only generate revenue for public amenities like parks and schools and pay for the additional load on infrastructure but hopefully also deter anyone and everyone from building multiple dwelling units on their detached lots.

Will the province fix rents to prevent landlords from getting greedy? And if so, will property owners still be motivated to build additional units?

How does one prevent the nuisance to neighbours and the community? Reports of overflowing bins in public parks in neighbourhoods where homes are rented to multiple tenants are a clear indication of what could happen.

Where will the tenants park? Given that public transit in several Toronto suburbs including Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, etc. is not straightforward, it makes residents car dependent.

What about the fact that real estate investors are a huge part of the housing crisis. Virtually every homeowner enters the market with the idea of using their equity to invest in additional properties and become landlords. Given this scenario, it’s difficult to comprehend how allowing multiple units on a single detached property will make housing more affordable. At this point it looks like it will create more renters than homeowners. Isn’t that the mess we are in right now?