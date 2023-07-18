Even as the leaders from 26 opposition parties are deliberating on bringing the like-minded parties together for crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien gave a glimpse of the name of the opposition with the popular movie name ‘Chak De! India’.

In a tweet, the Trinamool Congress leader said, “Chak De! INDIA.”

His remarks came amid the reports of several leaders suggesting the name of the new opposition unity as ‘India’.

Around 50 leaders from 26 opposition parties are attending the meeting of the like-minded parties in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties took place in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

