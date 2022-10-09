Australia batting stalwart Steve Smith, aiming to firm up his place in the Australia’s playing XI as several big hitters crowd the side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup at home, has said he wants to just play his “authentic” game and is “good enough for any team”.

Smith’s place in the Australia T20 side, which is aiming to defend the title won in the UAE last year, has come under pressure with the likes of Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh and Tim David exhibiting their big-hitting prowess.

But the batting stalwart said he will not try to play the power game, which has led to his current state of uncertainty, and would rather concentrate on his natural game.

“I don’t think I can buy into that (power game),” said Smith to Sydney Morning Herald. “I’ve probably been guilty of this in the past, trying to up my power game. I’ve tried to do that and it’s just not me. So I’m just being authentic and playing my way, and if I do that, I feel I’m good enough for any team.”

Tim David has emerged as another potent performer with his brutal power-hitting against the West Indies in the second T20I at Brisbane on October 7, where he scored 42 from just 20 balls to put further pressure on Smith to retain his T20 place. Smith scored just 17 from 16 balls in the match.

Smith added he had abandoned his trademark shuffle across the crease in a bid to cement a place in the T20I side and the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

“A couple of the ways I’ve got out against them in the past, I’ve actually squared up a bit off the back foot and been caught behind a couple of times with some of their (South African) bouncier bowlers,” Smith said.

“Having guys like (Kagiso) Rabada, and (Marco)] Jansen now, who are quite tall and get extra bounce, hopefully being a bit more side-on will enable me to leave the ball better and just get in better positions.

“I’ve had stages that I’ve been going a little bit too far across,” Smith said of his shuffle. “I felt like I’m just getting a bit front-on, just getting into positions I haven’t been happy with. If you get too front-on you’re just going to lose power and the ability to hit the ball both sides of the wicket as much,” he said.

“That’s the main reason behind (the change),” he added.

