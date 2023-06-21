INDIA

Will PM be able to convince US not to supply F-16s to Pakistan, asks AAP

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to convince the United States not to engage in supplying F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan.

Kakkar tweeted, “If international entities declare India as No. 1 in the world in terms of hunger, they call it an international conspiracy. But if the Prime Ministers of different countries praise India as the ‘World Guru’, they call it ‘World Guru’.”

According to sources, in October last year, the Joe Biden administration had taken a decision to reverse the previous Donald Trump administration’s suspension of military aid to Islamabad and approved the F-16 fighter jet deal with Pakistan.

Kakkar said in another tweet, “Will the ‘World Guru’ be able to make the US understand not to engage with Pakistan or supply F-16 fighter jets to them? They seem content with photos and rhetoric. What has India gained? Indian citizens are not even getting appointments for US visas, the process now takes around two years.”

