Will Rahul Gandhi’s much-awaited ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ pass peacefully through Rajasthan?

This seems to be a burning question as warnings, protests and factionalism are posing a threat to the success of the Yatra in the desert state.

This Yatra has passed peaceful through states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, among others, which are ruled by non-Congress governments. However, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the situation remains worrisome as the party’s office-bearers in Hadauti region have demanded the high command to settle the leadership issue before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the desert state in the first week of December.

The office-bearers, who are demanding to make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister, include three members of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) — Suresh Gurjar, Rakesh Boyat and Satyesh Sharma.

The three are RPCC members are from Jhalawar, Kota and Bundi, respectivel. They have said in a message sent to the high command that if the government is to be repeated in Rajasthan in 2023, there is still time to make Pilot the CM before Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Meanwhile, Vijay Bainsla, the son of Kiroro Singh Bainsla, patron of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, has warned that the Yatra will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan since the Gurjar reservation dispute has not found any solution in the state yet.

Vijay Bainsla, who heads the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, has warned that if all the demands related to reservation for Gurjars are not fulfilled, Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan. The is scheduled to travel through around 40 Assembly constituencies that are dominated by Gurjars.

The Kisan Morcha Rajasthan has responded to Bainsla’s warning, saying that the latter should not make such statements for political benefits.

“If they create any obstruction, sticks will be used,” it said.

Meanwhile, despite Pilot being close to Rahul Gandhi, he has not been entrusted with any responsibility by the state government or the party regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rajasthan.

On the contrary, Dharmendra Rathore, who was recently served a notice for indiscipline, is in the lead role in the team preparing for the Yatra.

Both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot have attended Yatra in other states, but not together.

20221114-220402