West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of “external interference” in different matters related to the state Assembly in the conference of Assembly Speakers at Assam next week.

“The national conference of Assembly Speakers will be in Assam on April 11 and April 12. I will be attending that conference. In the meeting, the issue of external interference in the assembly affairs will be raised and discussed,” Banerjee told media persons here, in a hint towards Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee also said that recently he had a meeting with his counterparts of Odisha and Delhi and they cited the same problem. “The Governors in many non-BJP ruled states are often interfering in the Assembly matters. The same thing is being witnessed in West Bengal. We will discuss these issues in the Speakers’ Conference.”

There has been an ongoing tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee government on various issues. Even recently, the Governor and the Speaker have entered into exchanges on various issues. On January 26, on the occasion of the National Voters Day, Dhankhar came to the assembly premises to pay floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar and there launched a scathing attack on the state government, the Chief Minister, and the Speaker, while the latter was also present in the Assembly premises.

Soon after that, Biman Banerjee told the media persons that the Governor had been behaving like a representative of a particular political party. He also said that he will have to consider in future whether he would allow the Governor to come to the Assembly, according to the latter’s sweet will.

