Ahead of the MCD polls on December 4, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta has said that if the party wins the elections, a policy will be made to regularise the contractual teachers working in the corporation for years.

After meeting the representatives of the Delhi Teachers Council Corporation body on Sunday, Gupta said that the dearness allowance will be resumed for the contractual teachers as soon as the BJP won the polls.

“Along with the DA, the BJP will also come up with a policy to regularise them in the next 100 days,” said Gupta. Former chief of Delhi BJP Satish Upadhyay was also present on the occasion.

Gupta met the delegation and assured the contractual teachers that the party would also provide them with the medical facilities.

Sonu Kumar, a member of the Delhi Teachers Council Corporation said that medical facilities should also be given to the contractual teachers who have been working for more than 20 years.

The BJP said that they will start this facility again as soon as they come into the cooperation.

