INDIA

Will repeat Karnataka in MP, will win 150 seats: Rahul Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the party is going to repeat what it did in Karnataka and the party will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh elections this year.

His remarks came after a meeting on Madhya Pradesh which was chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Arun Yadav, J.P. Agarwal among several others.

Speaking to media, Rahul Gandhi said, “Had a detailed and long discussion on Madhya Pradesh with the party leaders. Our assessment is that we won 135 seats in Karnataka and we are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, we will repeat Karnataka and will win 150 seats.”

Meanwhile, Agarwal, who is the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, said that all the leaders decided to contest the assembly polls unitedly.

He said that the leaders had a detailed discussion with the party leaders in regard to poll preparedness to defeat the ruling BJP in the state.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the party will announce several schemes like Karnataka and they have already started declaring such schemes.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled later this year.

20230529-145605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No impact of Bharat Bandh in Delhi

    Lucknow records spurt in Covid-19 cases

    354 arrests, 32 accused convicted under PMLA in last five years

    Priya Bathija returns to TV after two years with ‘Tere Ishq...