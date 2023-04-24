SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Will resist CJP giving verdict in Imran’s favour “out of fear of his mother-in-law”: Marriyum

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the coalition government will resist any decision announced by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan “out of fear of his [CJP’s] mother-in-law” in the Punjab polls delay case, a media report said.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the minister said if the Chief Justice gave a verdict in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan not because of the Constitution, but due to the fear of his mother-in-law, and the advice of children and wives, it will not be allowed to happen, The Express Tribune reported.

“Neither will the nation forgive those who play with the Constitution, nor will we spare them,” she added.

Her statement came a day after a latest leaked audio clip allegedly featuring the mother-in-law of CJP Bandial and the wife of a PTI lawyer emerged on social media.

In the audio, both could purportedly be heard discussing the ongoing political crisis and a high-profile case being heard by the apex court.

Referring to the audio clip, Marriyum said it was strange that a “woman had become spokesperson of those who threw shoes at the poster of her son-in-law”, The Express Tribune reported.

She also said when the Constitution and justice fall victim to the advice of foreign agents, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, children and mothers-in-law, the country has to suffer at the hands of “Imran-like thieves and liars, who brought inflation and unemployment”.

Now, the elections will be held on time and not on the advice of Bajwa or the mother-in-law of anyone, the minister added, The Express Tribune reported.

