Will retain power in MCD elections, says Delhi BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar constituency, Om Prakash Sharma on Sunday said that the saffron party will retain power in the MCD elections for the fourth consecutive time while refuting AAP’s allegations that his party has indulged in “corrupt practices” in the last few years.

During a conversation with IANS, Sharma — a three-time MLA, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will perform well since it “has done a good ground work and also delivered”.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak had accused the BJP of causing loss of Rs 6 crore to the MCD.

Pathak had said that proposals on MCD were floated in the House and then the Standing Committee used to pass it, adding once the proposal was passed, it was implemented by the MCD officials.

“Now, the councillor, the house and the officers do not have much voice… and anything that is passed in the house is not valid until the Lt. Governor approves it,” the AAP leader had said, adding: “The L-G is, in fact, appointed by the Central government, i.e., the BJP.”

Responding to Pathak’s remarks, Sharma said: “Be it L-G or any administrator of Delhi, everyone works within a Constitutional framework. The power given to them by the Constitution is used in the public interest… that is what the Lt. Governor is also doing.”

On AAP leaders’ claims on BJP’s corrupt practices in the MCD, Sharma said “such nonsensical statements of AAP leaders have no meaning”.

“The BJP has won the MCD elections 3 times in a row, and it will win with a thumping majority for the fourth time as well. The preparation for the polls are underway,” he said.

On the question of integration of MCD, Sharma said that windows of administrative reforms always exist.

“Initially, it was believed that 3 divisions would be a good option but it did not turn to be a successful one. Now, we are of the opinion that the administrative expenses would be less if instead of three offices, there is only one. The money that would be saved could be used in public interest,” he said.

Sharma is one of the three MLAs of BJP’s Delhi unit who retained their seats even when AAP came to power in the 70-member Assembly.

20221023-182602

