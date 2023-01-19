Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa thinks in the time to come, the One-day International (ODI) format will dwindle, leaving only T20s and Tests in international cricket. He added that T10 could become a great format to introduce non-traditional nations to the game.

“I think cricket is evolving and we as human beings are very rigid in the sense as a society, cricket is evolving, and it is extending to the point perhaps even in the direction of football that happened so many decades ago and in time you will see more leagues than international cricket. Right now, at this current FTP cycle, there seems to be a lot of cricket, international cricket is still there but you can see the rise of T20 cricket coming in.”

“In time to go, we will see a dwindling of One Day cricket, and just T20s and Test cricket will come to the fore, and perhaps the T10 cricket, because it’s a great version to kind of introduce a lot of young nations to cricket, associate nations into cricket and that’s where the game is moving towards to have a surplus of these leagues coming in and it will then streamline itself over a period of time and that’s just the process of evolution,” Uthappa was quoted as saying in a select press briefing.

Uthappa is currently turning out for Dubai Capitals in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 in the UAE and will be again seen in action on Thursday evening in the match against Gulf Giants at Sharjah. He also went on to share his thoughts on ODI cricket on the verge of being phased out due to the rise in T20 leagues.

“No, I think the game is evolving in that direction. But it’s also the viewership that dictates, what’s going to be more popular and what’s going to evolve, and what’s going to devolve. And it’s been a very natural process of evolution in that sense, which is why the T20 Cricket is coming to the fore. I do certainly believe that there will be a few more T10 leagues that will also come through the ranks.”

“And like I said, T10 is a great version of cricket to kind of introduce the associate nations that are just starting, say teams like Germany, or China, and teams such as those to kind of play those so that they get a feel of what the sport generally entails.”

“And I see the game evolving in that direction and 50 over cricket, I don’t think we live in a world today where people can invest seven hours of their day into coming and watching a 50 or a one-day game at the stadium or investing that much time and watching a one-day game you know or at home, on the telly, today you do get apps as well.”

So, the viewership will drop, and I think the evolution after this FTP cycle should be to kind of slowly wean off one-day cricket and move towards T20 and perhaps T10 Cricket and that’s where it should stop, it shouldn’t get lesser than that.”

20230119-153003