ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Will Smith comforts ‘Batgirl’ directors after movie’s cancellation

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Will Smith was there for ‘Batgirl’ directors following the bad news about the movie’s cancellation.

The ‘Emancipation’ star reached out to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the actor in ‘Bad Boys for Life’, after they learned that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the film in a cost-cutting measure, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with Variety, El Arbi reveals how Smith offered some comfort in the wake of the movie’s cancellation. “It was two days after the wedding, and Will Smith was there.”

He was like, ‘What’s happening? Oh my God,'” the filmmaker said. “And he said, ‘Really, don’t worry about it. Just one tip. Don’t go on social media.'”

Warner Bros announced the shocking decision to scrap ‘Batgirl’ in August 2022, though the filming had been completed. Responding to the news, El Arbi and Fallah said in a statement that they “are saddened and shocked by the news.”

Leslie Grace, who was cast in the titular role, praised the “incredible cast and tireless crew” for their “hard work and intention” they put into the film during the shooting for months in Scotland. She penned on Instagram: “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!”

El Arbi and Fallah have since been booked for their next project. They are set to return at the helm for the fourth ‘Bad Boys’ movie, which was greenlit earlier this month. Sharing the news in late January, Smith said in an Instagram video: “Yo, I’ve got an announcement.”

The Oscar-winning actor was seen visiting his co-star Martin Lawrence’s home before the duo screamed in unison, “Bad boys 4 life”. The two then started riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was already titled ‘Bad Boys for Life’.

20230311-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greg Gonzalez reveals secret behind dreamy sounds of ‘Cigarettes After Sex’

    ‘And Just Like That’ actor Hari Nef joins Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’

    ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Lena Headey to make directorial debut

    Charlie Puth says his new single was inspired by ‘worst year’...