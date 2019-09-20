Will Smith defends his alcohol use

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith got defensive when his wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith confronted him about his alcohol consumption habits, and said “that’s my personal business”.

In a preview of an episode of “Red Table Talk”, co-host Jada is seen confronting her husband about his drinking habits, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actor appeared to get defensive by the question, because it was asked in front of his three kids.

"How often are you drinking alcohol?" Jada asked, to which Will shot back: "That's my personal business… I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day it's a house we share."

“I know, I get it,” Jada replied.

His response got some laughs out of the group, which included sons Trey, 26, Jaden, 21, daughter Willow, 18, and mother-in-law and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Will didn’t dodge the question in full and admitted he may have crossed his personal limit for drinking while celebrating Jaden’s 21st birthday in July.

“On vacation time it was a lot… Because it’s in front of my kids, it’s like now I’m being a bad parent,” he said.

On a serious note, the actor answered the question about how much he has been drinking, saying: “One or two a week”.

