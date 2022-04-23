Hollywood star Will Smith was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. He was seen interacting and laughing with the people around.

The Academy Award winning actor has often visited India on several occasions. He also came in 2019 for the shooting of his reality show ‘The Bucket List’.

Recently Viral Bhayani posted a picture of Will Smith at Kalina airport in Mumbai. As per the media reports he was staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.

‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ actor also recently came into the limelight because of a recent incident at the Oscars where he slapped comedian Chris Rock since the latter made fun of Smith’s wife’s health condition. Post that he is banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He has won the best actor award for ‘King Richard’

After this incident, Will also took to Instagram to apologise to Chris.

He wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Post this incident his visit to India became more relevant.

