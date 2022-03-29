Will Smith has issued the apology to Chris Rock that was glaringly missing from his long emotional speech when he received his first Oscar for ‘King Richard’.

The night that should have been Will Smith’s shining glory, his time in the sun, was shadowed by his own shocking reaction when he resorted to using his fists instead of his words.

On Sunday Night, when Chris Rock came up on stage to present the Best Documentary Feature Award, he was his usual humorous self, he cracked a couple of jokes, including a somewhat offensive one to Jada Pinkett Smith where he said she is making G.I. Jane 2 (referring to her bald head). For the unversed, Demi Moore starred in the G.I. Jane movie and for that movie she had shaved her head giving the character a new look.

While Will Smith was originally seen laughing at Chris’s joke, Jada was clearly rolling her eyes not appreciating the joke. She has been suffering from an auto immune condition called Alopecia which causes baldness.

Long story short, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, Chris Rock moves on without making a further scene and the awkward awards continue as if nothing happened.

However, a day after the incident, Will Smith took to his Instagram and made the much-awaited statement of apology to Chris Rock. He said, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.” He added, “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

His apology came in the wake of the Hollywood unions outrage over the incident and the public statement issued by the Academy following the awards. In the statement, the Academy stated, “The academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the film organization said in a statement. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

The Academy also pointed out that Will Smith’s actions fell under the standards of conduct NOT deemed acceptable. The code of conduct document explicitly states “It prohibits physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behaviour, or bullying.”

The Hollywood fraternity seem divided on the matter, with a few saying that Will Smith was simply a man defending his wife while the rest were appalled that an actor of Will Smith’s calibre assaulted a fellow co-star without physical provocation.

Will Smith was however condemned by social media users and the verdict among common folk is that his action was uncalled for. The one section where Will Smith probably lost all friends (and respect) would be the stand-up comics. Will Smith was not charged for physical assault as Chris Rock refused to press charges.

It remains to be seen if the Academy will impose any disciplinary action on Will Smith for assaulting Chris Rock during the live screening of the awards.