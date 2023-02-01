The ‘Bad Boys’ are officially returning, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announcing that they’ll reunite for a fourth film in the franchise

Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled sequel is in early pre-production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct, reports Variety.

The filmmakers, who also helmed Warner Bros’ scrapped ‘Batgirl’ movie, directed 2020’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’, which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, 25 years after the first ‘Bad Boys’ film was released.

Shortly after the threequel hit theatres, Sony announced that a fourth ‘Bad Boys’ film was in development, and ‘Bad Boys for Life’ went on to earn $426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially charging ahead by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

The video follows Smith as he drives to Lawrence’s home, saying: “Yo, I’ve got an announcement. Y’all better stop scrolling.” As a little hint, Smith plays the opening bars of “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” Nelly, P. Diddy and Murphy Lee’s song from the 2003 ‘Bad Boys II’ soundtrack. “I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me.”

Arriving at Lawrence’s door, the duo declare that the fourth film is officially on the way. “It’s about that time!” Lawrence yells.

‘Bad boys for life baby’, Smith adds in, calling out the duo’s catchphrase and reinforcing the “For life,” as they comically acknowledge that the third film’s title effectively wasted the pun they could’ve used for the upcoming fourth movie. “We shouldn’t have called it that though,” Smith quips.

As such, the yet to be titled sequel is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

