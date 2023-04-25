ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence tease ‘Bad Boys 4’ at CinemaCon

NewsWire
0
1

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kicked off CinemaCon by talking up their return to ‘Bad Boys’ business.

“We’re hype, we’re excited,” Smith said, reports ‘Variety’.

He apologised for not being able to be in Las Vegas for the annual convention of the exhibition industry.

“We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there,” Lawrence admonished him, noting they were four weeks into film the fourth film in the franchise.

“We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here,” Smith said.

Smith and Lawrence are being rejoined in ‘Bad Boys 4’ by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed 2020’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’.

The rest of the ensemble will also include franchise vets Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, along with ‘Euphoria’s’ Eric Dane. Chris Bremner wrote the screenplay.

For Smith, it’s a chance to turn the page on the ugliness of the Oscars slap incident by reprising one of his beloved roles. He was most recently seen in ‘Emancipation’, a drama about a runaway slave that was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding his assault of Chris Rock.

The ‘Bad Boys’ series follows Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, two Miami cops with a talent for quips and racking up a lot of civic and vehicular damage while chasing drug dealers and lowlifes.

CinemaCon opens as the movie business is finally rising back to pre-pandemic levels, fueled by hits such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’. CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser took the stage to Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’.

“With all due respect to Elton it’s not that I’m still standing… It’s that we’re still standing,” Neuhauser said to loud applause. He noted that it was good to be back in Las Vegas “after all the garbage we’ve been through” and predicted that “the door has closed on COVID.”

20230425-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pete Davidson is ‘having the time of his life’ following Kim...

    Helena Bonham Carter makes potential boyfriends take handwriting test

    Rebecca Miller returns to public eye after 8 yrs with Berlinale...

    Shibani Dandekar ‘proud of her guy’ Farhan as he makes Hollywood...