The release of Oscar winner Will Smith’s upcoming movie ‘Emancipation’ has been delayed and the movie will now release only next year, 2023.

As reported by ‘Variety, the movie was all set to premiere during the fall festival movie circuit this year, but his production company Westbrook Studios is planning to postpone the movie’s release to 2023.

‘Emancipation’, directed by Antoine Fuqua would have been the first movie release for Will Smith following his infamous slap incident at the Oscars this year.

The result of his assault on Chris Rock was that he was banned attending all Academy-related events including the Oscars for 10 years.

‘Emancipation’ was an Apple production and was supposed to be their next potential award worthy production for this year, to follow on the footsteps of ‘CODA’.

While Apple is yet to share an official release date, a source close to the project said, “it’s the unspoken truth” that the action-drama will not hit the platform in 2022.”

The same source also revealed that the production house was trying its best to figure out how to make a release happen this fall but it seems highly unlikely.

In the few weeks of lead up towards the Oscars this year, a healthy buzz had generated around ‘Emancipation’.

One filmmaker on conditions of anonymity told ‘Variety’ before the Oscar event that he saw early footage of the film and thought, “Will’s going to win back-to-back.” Back when this quote was made, the awards night hadn’t happened and Will Smith was yet to win his first Oscar.

Now the production house has to contend with the slap controversy, which will take centre stage when they start promoting the movie. While it is largely believed that the slap controversy is one of the reasons for the shift in release, multiple sources state that director Fuqua is still working on the post production and is not confident that the movie will be ready for release in 2022.

The movie saw countless delays in production when they had to movie their set from Georgia to Louisiana protesting the state’s voter restriction laws, then came the delay because of hurricane Ida followed by the necessary pause from increasing Covid cases in August 2021.

‘Emancipation’ has been written by Bill Collage and besides Smith it also stars Ben Foster. The movie tells the tale of a runaway slave who is trying to escape his plantation owners.