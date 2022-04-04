The 53-year-old actor was previously cast in ‘Fast and Loose’, but the movie has been quietly put on the back-burner after Will smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Netflix is now wary of pressing ahead with the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s been suggested that the streaming service could still make the project but with another actor in the lead role.

The proposed movie focuses on a crime boss who loses his memory after being attacked. The central character then pieces together the clues and discovers that he’s led a double life as a kingpin and a CIA agent.

Elsewhere, work on ‘Bad Boys 4’ has been paused by Sony, while other projects in pre-production are likely to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Will recently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he smacked Chris at the Oscars.

The Hollywood star – who won the Best Actor gong after the on-stage confrontation – also insisted he would accept “any further consequences” the organisation imposed.

He said in a statement: “I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”