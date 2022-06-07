There is no clarity yet on whether Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, who was summoned by the ED to appear before them on June 8 in a case related to the National Herald, will appear before the agency after she had tested Covid positive on June 2.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi was summoned to appear before the ED June 13 after he sought exemption on the earlier date.

The ED had summoned the Gandhis to join the investigation in the money laundering case relating to the National Herald and record their statements on June 8.

The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders including Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds.

The Congress had termed the ED summons as “politics of revenge”.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said: “This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country.

“National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose…”

As there is no money involved in the case, Congress sources say that the case was closed in 2015.

