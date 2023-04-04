INDIA

Will speak to Fadnavis on Virdi dam construction issue: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he will speak to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue of contruction of controversial Virdi dam in Sindhudurg district across the Valvanti river.

“Our officers have visited the site of Virdi dam. On our request Maharashtra has stopped the ongoing work. Maharashtra will also have to take permission from Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH), before starting the work,” Sawant said in an interview to a local channel.

“I will speak to our leader Devendra Fadnavis in this regards. We have written letter to Maharashtra and will also give letter to PRAWAH opposing the work,” Sawant further said.

Fadnavis was the BJP’s in-charge during 2022 Goa Assembly election.

As soon as the Opposition came to know that Maharashtra has “restarted” the work of Virdi Dam, they criticised the Goa government stating “it is not taking any action”.

Later, the Goa government issued a notice to the Maharashtra government to “immediately stop the ongoing works”.

“We have also demanded an inquiry on various approvals obtained by them for the said project,” Sawant said.

Goa government is already fighting with Karnataka over diversion of Mhadei water, now it is facing another jolt as Maharashtra restarted the work of Virdi dam, which is very near to the border of Goa.

The work on Virdi dam first started in 2006, which was halted in 2015 by the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal over environmental and other clearances.

