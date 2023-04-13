INDIA

Will stay with Nitish Kumar till last breath, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

NewsWire
HAM chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, claimed that he will stay with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar till the last breath of his life and there is no chance of him going into the NDA.

Manjhi met Amit Shah to demand Bharat Ratna for mountain man Dashrath Manjhi.

“There is no chance of going into the NDA. I have taken an oath to stay with Nitish Kumar till the last breath. Nitish Kumar has all the ability of a Prime Minister and he is making honest efforts to unite the opposition parties of the country.

“How could we go with the BJP which has only one ideology – to destroy smaller parties of the country? We have a small party in Bihar and it is not possible to go with them,” Manjhi said.

For the demand of Bharat Ratna for Dashrath Manjhi, a delegation had started a Padyatra from his native village Gahlor in Gaya district on March 5 this year and reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 1.

