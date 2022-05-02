INDIA

Will strive to make education more inclusive, equitable: AAP Punjab MP

Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal, who took oath of office on Monday, called for making higher education more inclusive and equitable for a sustainable global future.

“Besides holding new assigned parliamentary duties, I will keep on propagating the National Education Policy 2020 by working on innovative ideas to address the pressing problems of society and revolutionise the educational scenario in the country,” Mittal told IANS.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu administered oath to the three newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs in New Delhi.

Besides Mittal, the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), others who were elected in the recently concluded biennial election from Punjab are businessman Sanjeev Arora and AAP Punjab co in-charge Raghav Chadha.

Thanking the Centre for the responsibility entrusted to him, Mittal said: “It is an honour to accept the responsibilities laid upon me at the Upper House of the Parliament. I will make every possible effort towards progress and development of the country and its people.”

The university faculty members and students witnessed the swearing-in ceremony live on the wide screen at the university’s Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium in Jalandhar city.

