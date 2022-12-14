Newly sworn-in minister in the M.K. Stalin government, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he would strive to make Tamil Nadu the Sports hub of the country.

Junior stalin will handle the sports and youth affairs ministry in the state.

Speaking to the media persons after the swearing-in ceremony, Udhayanidhi said that he was not worried about the criticism against him on becoming a minister in his father’s cabinet, and added that he had faced such criticism even when he had become the state secretary of the DMK youth wing.

The actor-turned-politician said that he would not be able to act in the movie that he had signed to work with the Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. He told reporters that Kamal Haasan was one of the first persons to congratulate him on his new post. He also said that ‘Mamannan’ will be his last movie.

The young leader also said that he would develop mini stadiums in all the districts of the state to promote sports culture.

