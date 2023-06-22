Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said on Thursday that he will submit a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra over the alleged mistreatment metted out to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

Meena, who was sitting on a dharna since the last two days, was on Thursday taken away from the demonstration site by the police and detained at the Chaksu police station.

Rathore said that after submitting the memorandum to the Governor, the core committee of Rajasthan BJP will outline the future strategy.

Meena had levelled serious allegations of two scams, one worth Rs 20,000 crore in Water Supply Department, and the other worth Rs 66,000 crore in the Mining Department.

After his detention, hundreds of supporters of Meena gathered outside the Chaksu police station, raising slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Meena, on his part, said that “Gehlot’s police” cannot suppress his voice.

20230622-230403