Will take care of Janardhan Reddy factor, Amit Shah assures party leaders in K’taka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the partymen in Hyderabad-Karnataka region to reach out to voters without bothering about mining baron Janardhana Reddy, who has launched a new party, sources stated on Friday.

Amit Shah had given this assurance in the core committee meeting of BJP leaders from four districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region also known as Kalyan Karnataka on Thursday.

Janardhan Reddy, a former BJP leader, has now launched his own party Kalyan Karnataka Pragathi Paksha (KKJP). Actively campaigning in Bellary, Vijayanagara, Koppal and Raichur districts, he had announced that no one could stop him by raiding his firms. His statements followed ED and IT raids on his firms.

The BJP leaders and legislators from the region informed Amit Shah that Janardhana Reddy announced his candidature from Gangavathi constituency. Somashekara Reddy, present BJP MLA from Bellary city, brother of Janardhana Reddy has informed that Reddy is pitching his wife Aruna Lakshmi from Bellary city constituency.

The leaders told Amit Shah that Janardhana Reddy’s factor might give a challenging situation for BJP and benefit Congress party.

Sources explained that Amit Shah has directed the party leaders not to bother about Janardhana Reddy factor in the region. He told them that he is very much there and he will deal appropriately with the situation.

He also asked the party leaders to focus on building the party in their respective regions from the grassroots level.

