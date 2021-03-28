A multi-crore, Gulf-based businessman, contesting the April 6 Kerala Assembly polls, has promised to hold a football tournament for local clubs, with a trip to watch the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the prize for the champion.

This was the highlight of the manifesto released by Kattuparathy Sulaiman Haji, who is contesting the Kondotty assembly seat as a Left Democratic Front-backed Independent.

Talking to IANS, Sulaiman Haji said: “It is my promise and I will definitely honour my promise to take my people to watch the World Cup in Qatar. We, at Kondotty, are madly in love with football just like other parts of Malappuram district.”

The other major points were a master plan to convert Kondotty to an airport city, cleaning up the canal and to clear roadblocks in the city.

–IANS

