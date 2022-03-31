INDIA

Will take decision at right time: Shivpal

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav said that he will take a decision regarding his political future at the appropriate time.

Shivpal, while talking to reporters on Thursday, said that he would take a decision, keeping in mind the welfare of his party.

Following his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening, speculations were rife that he would join the BJP.

Shivpal has been sulking ever since he was not invited to a Samajawadi Party (SP) meeting last week.

Though he was invited to the meeting with other SP allies, Shivpal skipped the event.

Shivpal had met his elder brother and Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi and is believed to have discussed the political scenario with him.

According to a senior PSPL leader, Shivpal has “already burnt his hands” in the alliance with SP that gave him only one seat.

“His priority is now to strengthen his own party and launch his son Aditya’s career in politics. He is also concerned about his supporters.”

