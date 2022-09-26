INDIA

‘Will take necessary action in Pullur check dam issue at appropriate time’: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, S. Duraimurugan said that the state government will take necessary action in the Pullur check dam issue at an appropriate time. In a statement on Monday, the senior Minister said that the state government has been keenly watching the cases pertaining to this issue pending in the Supreme Court.

S. Duraimurugan was responding to the statement by the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the state government was not responding to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s statement that the capacity of the check dam at Pullur will be raised by 2 TMCA across river Palar.

The Minister said: “I am not very sure whether to laugh or cry over the statement of the Leader of Opposition in this matter.”

He also said that the state opposition leader had not witnessed the construction of any dam when he (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) was the Chief Minister of the state. Duraimurugan said that EPS does not know any administrative steps regarding the construction of a dam and added that words once uttered could not retraced.

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami had lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government’s silence in the reported statement of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister also said that the reported statement of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was only from news report from a public function attended by him.

