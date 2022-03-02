Will take the huge win against Australia with a grain of salt: White Ferns skipper Devine

New Zealand Women’s cricket team skipper Sophie Devine has said she would take the massive victory against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, beginning on March 4, with a “grain of salt”.

Devine played a stellar role in the game on Tuesday at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, smashing a 117-ball unbeaten 161 with the help of 23 boundaries and four maximums as the White Ferns overhauled Australia’s mammoth total of 321 for the loss of just one wicket with nearly seven overs to spare.

The win over six-time ICC world champions Australia, couple with the White Ferns’ 4-1 series win against India recently, would have boosted the morale of the home team, which won their maiden ICC World Cup in 2000. Besides Devine, Amelia Kerr finished unbeaten on 92 off 75 balls, and Suzie Bates made a knock of 63 off 68 balls.

While their batting display was admirable, it was their bowling attack that shone as well with the White Ferns snaring all 10 Australian wickets in the first innings.

“Yeah look, it was certainly nice to put a performance like that up,” Devine said on SENZ Breakfast on Wednesday. “I think we probably need to take it with a grain of salt, it was a warm-up game but I guess we certainly want to acknowledge the way we played against the world’s best at the moment.”

The skipper was proud of the way her team performed with the steep target in mind.

“I think that was probably one of the real strengths of the chase, was how calm we stayed. We knew the wicket was flat, the outfield was true and you got real value for shot. So as long as we kept the run rate in check, which we managed to do throughout the whole chase, we knew we were in with a good shout,” the all-rounder said.

“Even when Suz (Bates) left, the way Melie (Kerr) came in and batted, it was a very smart and mature innings from her to take calculated risks. It was just smart cricket, which is something that is really pleasing.”

Devine said her 161-run knock will give her confidence heading into the World Cup opener against the West Indies on March 4.

“It was just a real pleasure to spend a bit of time out there,” said the 32-year-old. “I’ve been getting a bit jealous watching everyone else chew through the runs, and been disappointed I haven’t been able to contribute more. I know that if I work hard on the simple things, the outcome will look after itself. It was just a timely reminder for me of what’s capable for me when I stay focused and disciplined.”

