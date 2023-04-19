INDIA

Will tender unconditional apology to former TERI chief, Arnab to Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

Former NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy’s lawyer said that he will take instructions while Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s counsel apprised the Delhi High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology in a contempt case filed by late environmentalist and former The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief R.K. Pachauri.

Pachauri had filed a contempt of court petition in February 2016, alleging several media houses for deliberately and contemptuously not following the court’s orders restricting them from publishing sexual harassment claims against him.

“The counsel for the respondent No. 5 (Arnab Goswami) states that she as well will file an affidavit tendering unconditional apology within a period of one (1) week. It is ordered accordingly,” Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora recorded in his order.

The Economic Times and its Senior Assistant Editor Raghav Ohri have already tendered an unconditional apology in the matter.

“The learned counsel for the Respondent Nos. 2 (Economic Times) and 3 (Ohri) states that he has filed an affidavit on behalf of Respondent Nos. 2 and 3, tendering their unconditional apology. Let the same be brought on record within a period of three (3) days,” Justice Arora ordered.

Pachauri had said that he was being subjected to a media trial and that the reports carried by the publications were defamatory and prejudiced his case.

Pachauri, who passed away in 2020, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague while he led the TERI.

20230419-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mopa International airport in Goa today

    Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ set for August theatrical release

    21 SL Tamil refugees land in TN’s Rameswaram

    K’taka: Eshwarappa’s arrest sought in contractor suicide case