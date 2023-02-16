Since the day Rajasthan Leader of Opposition, Gulabchand Kataria was appointed as Assam Governor, the political corridors are abuzz with speculation over the possible names for the new leader of opposition (LoP) post.

While veteran leaders are hoping that deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore will take the vacant position, sources in the party hinted that the position might be kept vacant till next Assembly, which are not far away.

In fact, eyebrows were raised when it was informed that BJP state president Satish Poonia will reply to the budget session on Thursday.

Why Poonia and why not Rathore, asked many veterans.

However, sources said that Rathore already had his turn two days ago, and hence party leaders requested Poonia to take the lead for replying to the budget.

Kataria cannot be aggressive in replying against the state government for he is now holding the constitutional position of Governor, so Poonia will be replying, said sources.

Meanwhile, the party leaders amid differences strongly believe that the time has come for the new leadership to be given charge of the state during this crucial time. While the central leadership is tight-lipped on the reshuffle and changes, the state unit remains abuzz with speculation regarding the new roles being given to the young lobby.

“Let the speculations be rife, what we know is the fact that the central leadership is monitoring each and every development and they will be the guiding force for the state for next Assembly polls,” said a party worker.

“Just wait and watch, and see how we swipe 175 seats,” he added.

