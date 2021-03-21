Sharing his thoughts regarding the development of Palakkad, BJP candidate from the Assembly constituency, E. Sreedharan, promised to make it a top smart city in the next five years.

Sharing his vision for the Palakkad Assembly constituency in a series of tweets, Sreedharan, also known as the Metroman for his leadership in building the Delhi Metro, said, “Indore is the top city in India currently and I assure that in five years, Palakkad can become the top smart city.”

He also promised to bring investment to the region besides assuring corruption-free development.

“I can bring investment and industry to Palakkad leveraging on the relationships I have built with leaders and executives over the years. I can assure you corruption-free and fast development,” he said.

Sreedharan further stated that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that Palakkad overtakes Indore as the smartest city within five years.

“I can remain seated and see to it that development happens,” he said.

Talking about the reasons why he joined politics, Sreedharan said, “A few words on why I joined politics. When I saw all states except Kerala moving ahead with development, I felt that I should offer the rest of my life in seva (service), bringing the same (development) to the people of Kerala.

“I see my entry into politics not as a war but as a football match. My opponents are only opponents on the field of play as in a football match. Also, only a dharmic campaign can bring success and I see this as seva for the nation,” he tweeted.

On his late entry into politics, he said, “On the question of my age and whether I will be able to do justice to my constituency, let me assure you that today I can be sitting in one place and ensure that my constituency develops.”

–IANS

ssb/arm