Will try to deliver in every tournament: Mohun Bagan coach

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS) Not wanting to delve too much into I-League’s future, Mohun Bagan’s newly-appointed coach Kibu Vicuna on Tuesday said he is keen to deliver in every competition the club takes part in.

As per the release of the unified I-League clubs, the AIFF is likely to make the ISL the top football league, superseding the I-League, from the 2019-20 season, and the clubs are already toying with the idea of taking legal steps.

According to the I-League clubs, the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on July 9 will rubber-stamp the decision to make ISL the top league, but the parent body has said the whole thing is nothing but imagination as the AIFF officials don’t wish to interfere in the process.

“I can’t speak about the future. I know the I-League is the official competition. It is the most important competition,” the 47-year-old said at his first media interaction here.

“I can’t speak about ISL and the I-League. This is up-to the officials, the directors of the club.

“I have come here in India for a challenge. Mohun Bagan are the best club of India. They have a great supporters’ base. The target is to do our best in every tournament and wherever we play.”

Former champions Mohun Bagan finished a below par fifth in the points table last season and are in a process of team rebuilding. The Mariners have also roped in Spanish defender Fran Morante and striker Salva Chamorro.

“Spanish players are very flexible. They adapt quickly. My philosophy of attacking football needs a solid central defender. Both the foreigners we have recruited so far are very good players. I am happy with both transfers,” Vicuna, who coached Poland first division side ‘Ekstraklasa’ previously, said.

Vicuna also stressed he loves attacking style of football.

“I like to keep a balance between attack and defence. I will have to see the players and then judge the best way forward. Every coach has a different style.”

“We need more time. We will try to prepare the best for the first match. But we need time to know the players, know the tactics. We need time to attain the best shape.”

Mohun Bagan will take part in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division which is expected to start towards the end of this month.

“First I want to know the players better. I will need time. It takes time to know the players and understand them. The club has worked very well. They are trying to get all we need. They are providing us everything and they are supporting us,” he said about his first challenges.

“This week we are going to train here in Kolkata. When we go for the training camp we will play two-three friendly games. We don’t know when we will play our first official game. According to our first official match we will plan the friendly matches.”

Vicuna remained non-committal about star Haitian forward Sony Norde.

“I know he was an important player for Mohun Bagan. At this moment he is not here. I can’t tell you if he is coming because I don’t have any information.”

The head coach further said that the team management is working out for a pre-season camp in India for 10 days.

“We will go for 10 days. It will be in India,” he said.

–IANS

