The million-dollar question that will face the UP assembly when it meets next, is the one related to obituary references to slain Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.

The decision will be finally taken on this issue by the Business Advisory Committee of the House, said Speaker Satish Mahana.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf are both former members of the UP assembly and as per tradition, obituary references are made for members who pass away.

Atiq Ahmad was a five term MLA, apart from being a former MP too. His brother Ashraf is also a former MLA. Both were killed in police custody in Prayagraj on April 15.

While members of the ruling party are strongly opposed to paying tributes to the two brothers, senior members feel that traditions must be adhered to.

“Atiq had over 100 criminal cases against him. He had planned the murder of Umesh Pal while in custody. His brother Ashraf was also a hard-core criminal. How can the state assembly offer tributes to such elements?” said a BJP MLA, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A former Congress MLA, meanwhile, said, “Legislative traditions are followed without bias. If a person gets elected despite having a criminal background, he cannot be denied the right to get an obituary reference. We must rise above personal grudges and follow the tradition. Atiq and Ashraf should get an obituary reference.”

