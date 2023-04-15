INDIA

Will welcome Jagadish Shettar if he joins Congress: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would welcome senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar if he joins the Congress.

Talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP has not treated senior leaders right.”

The Congress leader questioned where is BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa who used to speak about the party and its policies.

Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress would benefit from the joining of the former Deputy Chief Minister from BJP Laxman Savadi.

“We will give responsibility to Savadi for campaigning as per his wishes,” he said.

On senior BJP leader V. Somanna being pitted against him, Siddaramaiah said, “Somanna is an outsider and he will not get a single vote. There is a Congress wave in the entire state, he added.

Siddaramaiah also stated that the third list of candidates of Congress is most likely to be released on Saturday.

Savadi will campaign for Congress party in Belagavi and other parts as well.

Meanwhile, Union Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has held a closed-door meeting with Shettar at his residence. After the meeting, Shettar is holding another meeting with his supporters and is likely to announce his decision.

