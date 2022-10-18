Claiming that BJP has mandate of people and it is yet again proved by winning all three Zilla Panchayat (ZP) seats, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade on Tuesday said that they will win both seats of Lok Sabha even if opposition unites.

The three ZP seats had fallen vacant after the earlier representatives Kedar Naik, Ulhas Tuenkar and Antonio Vas were elected as MLA. Vas is an independent MLA supporting BJP.

The results of the ZP elections were announced on Tuesday.

“We will win both seats of Lok Sabha with majority votes. I am very confident about it. We have a mandate of people as we are working on ground. Our karyakartas are working and people have trust in the BJP government at state and Centre,” Sadanand Tanavade said addressing a press conference here.

“Even if the opposition unites and come together to fight against us, we will win both seats. It is proven in all elections,” he said.

“We don’t take elections lightly, even if the opposition gets less votes. Our aim is to win and not to see who is our principal rival,” he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked the people of Goa for electing their candidates in the ZP bye-election.

“I thank the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the pro-development agenda of BJP by giving a clear 3-0 victory in favour of BJP in Zilla Panchayat bye-Elections,” Sawant said.

He said that the Goa government continues to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

“I thank the people of Goa for choosing the BJP in the Zilla Panchayat elections. People across the nation have faith in the BJP’s progressive & developmental politics led by Hon. PM @narendramodiJi. Congratulations to CM @DrPramodPSawant@ShetSadanand and @BJP4Goa for this victory,” BJP President J.P. Nadda tweeted.

