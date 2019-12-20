Will work for victory at general elections: Premadasa

Colombo, Dec 30 (IANS) Former Sri Lankan presidential hopeful Sajith Premadasa has said that he was willing to work for the victory of all United National Party (UNP) MPs in the island nation’s general elections.

Addressing a public meeting to thank all those who voted for him in the November 16 presidential election, Premadasa said he intended to double the amount of election rallies at the parliamentary elections, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Monday.

“We held around 150 rallies for the presidential election and I am willing to address around 300 rallies at the general elections,” he said.

Stating that he has been named as the new Opposition Leader by the party, he said the matter would be confirmed only on January 3 after Speaker officially accepts him as the new leader of the opposition.

“I was referred to as the UNP Deputy Leader when I arrived here. However I would like to tell you that I am not the Deputy Leader of the party anymore. I made a statement just after the presidential elections and resigned from the Deputy Leader’s post. I did that as I am duty bound to do so after the electoral defeat,” he said.

“One must be ready to accept responsibility when a political party is defeated in an election,” Premadasa added.

