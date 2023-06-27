AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is going to abolish the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in response to his comments on Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.

“Will the PM end “Hindu Undivided Family”? Because of HUF, the country is losing Rs 3,064 crores every year,” Owaisi asked.

He tweeted that the Prime Minister did not understand former US President Barack Obama’s advice properly.

“On the one hand the PM is shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, and on the other hand, his pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their livelihoods, bulldozing their homes and lynching them. They are also opposing reservations for backward Muslims. His government has stopped scholarships for poor Muslims,” Owaisi said.

“If Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited, what is Modi doing about it? Before seeking votes from Pasmanda Muslims, BJP workers should go door-to-door and apologise that their spokespersons and MLAs tried to insult our Dear Prophet,” the AIMIM chief said.

“Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further,” Owaisi said.

“We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages,” he remarked, taunting the Prime Minister.

2023062730283