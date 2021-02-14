In wake of the government announcing the disinvestment of two public sector banks and one insurance company, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday asked if the BJP government in Gujarat will privatise PSUs of the state.

“Here is a list of public sector undertakings in Gujarat (see thread)

“When will Mr. Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Gujarat privatise them?

“Will they privatise the Gujarat PSUs BEFORE two public sector banks and one public sector insurance company are privatised?” he said in a series of tweets, listing out 30 organisations.

Chidambaram has been critical of the Budget and in his Rajya Sabha speech during the debate on it, he charged the government with ignoring the poor.

“The most deserving were left to their fate — the poor, farmers, migrant workers, MSME sector, middle class, and the unemployed,” he had said, adding that the Congress “rejected” the Budget since there was nothing in it for the poor.

He also contended that there was no mention of the defence sector in the Budget either.

–IANS

miz/vd