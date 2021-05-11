New Zealand’s Test players, who were in the Indian Premier League, will leave Maldives for England this weekend so as to be able to complete quarantine and practice ahead of the Test series that begins on June 2.

Skipper Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommy Simsek will be travelling to England from Maldives where they are serving quarantine. The island nation will come on UK government’s ‘red list’ of countries from Wednesday, which means that those travelling to England from there will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.

“I don’t know all the details right now,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead told New Zealand media.

“My understanding is that they are looking to leave [Maldives] somewhere around the time that we leave — May 15, 16 or 17 — in that time frame. My understanding is that England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as supposed to New Zealand.”

The first Test against England begins on June 2 while the second starts on June 10.

If Williamson & Co are able to leave this weekend i.e. by May 15, they will be asked to quarantine till May 25. They will then get a week for practice.

“Sometimes, a break from cricket can freshen their mind as well,” added Stead.”They can still work on their fitness. So I don’t see it as a bad thing. It’s an adapting world and I think that’s just something we’ve got to keep doing,” Stead said.

–IANS

kh/akm