SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Williamson tests Covid-positive; ruled out of second Test vs England at Trent Bridge

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the second Test against England starting at Trent Bridge later on Friday.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead gave an update on the charismatic captain of the World Test championship side on the eve of the match, saying Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) tweeted, “Coach Gary Stead confirms captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in Nottingham on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad #ENGvNZ.”

Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin five days of isolation, said NZC.

The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

“It’s such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match,” said Stead in a video posted on the NZC website.

“We’re all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be. Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast,” added Stead.

Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson’s absence.

New Zealand had lost the opening game of the three-Test at Lord’s by five wickets with former England skipper Joe Root scoring a superb unbeaten century, while Williamson returned below-par scores in both innings.

20220610-092007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC Review: Watson rates Kohli ahead of Smith, Williamson, Root and...

    Could have done most parts of our game a bit better:...

    Western Province Cricket announce men’s, women’s squads

    Wellington Firebirds retain New Zealand’s national T20 title