In only her second-ever Grand Slam appearance, the 16-year-old Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva continued her dream run in Wimbledon ladies’ singles, storming into the fourth round for the first time in her career with a straight sets win against No.21 seed Anastasia Potapova at the All England Club.

The teenage qualifier ranked World No.102, defeated Potapova 6-2 7-5 in her second main-draw appearance at a major, becoming the youngest woman through to the last 16 at Wimbledon since then-15-year-old Coco Gauff in 2019.

One of three qualifiers to reach the third round, Andreeva is the only one to reach the last 16, claiming the last pre-quarterfinal berth.

Andreeva started quickly in the only third-round match that was held over from Saturday as a result of rain, breaking Potapova three times in the opening set en route to winning it. The second set proved a different story, as Andreeva rallied from 4-1 down, and saved two set points on serve in the 10th game, to knock out her second-seeded player in three wins so far.

Andreeva advances to face Eastbourne champion and No.25 seed Madison Keys, who was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk on Saturday.

