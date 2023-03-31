SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as ‘neutral athletes’

NewsWire
0
0

Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) on Friday lifted the ban on players from the two countries, which was imposed last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The players from Russia and Belarus can take part subject to competing as ‘neutral athletes’ and complying with appropriate conditions which include — not receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian state (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the state) and not to support the Russian and/or Belarusian state or their regimes and leaders.

The AELTC said the decision was taken after constructive dialogue with the UK Government, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and international stakeholder bodies in tennis.

The LTA said that all Russian and Belarusian players and support staff who wish to take part in Wimbledon and all the UK warm-up events including the tournaments at Queen’s and Eastbourne in 2023 will be required to sign neutrality declarations.

There will also be a zero-tolerance approach to any flags, symbols or other actions which support Russia, Belarus or the war from anyone in the venues, including players and spectators.

“We continue to condemn totally Russia’s illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine,” Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club said in a statement.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted. It is our view that considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for The Championships for this year.”

Last year, the AELTC and LTA banned the Russian and Belarusian players from British tournaments which led to significant penalties being imposed on them by both the ATP and WTA tours.

The LTA was hit with a fine and world ranking points were removed from last year’s Wimbledon.

The decision opened doors for Russian trio Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Daria Kasatkina, the highest-profile players, to return to the championships, along with Belarusian women’s singles player Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year.

20230331-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA: Pant happy on being made skipper; wants to...

    England have the bowling attack to put Australia under pressure, says...

    IPL Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians spend big on buying Tim David,...

    WPL 2023 marks the start of chance to shine for talented...